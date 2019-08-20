Demi Lovato just got an exciting new gig!

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, posted a video on her Instagram with Will Ferrell revealing that she's joined the cast of his new movie, Eurovision.

"Y’all, Will Ferrell made me a cake...from scratch. It looks completely professional and store bought so I’m not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time 😝 #netflixisajoke #eurovisionmovie," Lovato captioned her video, which featured the comedian.

"We want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member. It just happens to be her birthday today and I made her this wonderful cake from scratch. So happy birthday, yay," Ferrell says before getting up and smashing the cake into the camera. It then flashes to a Boomerang of Lovato from the set, blowing out her candles.

Eurovision also co-stars Dan Stevens, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan and follows a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians, played by Ferrell and McAdams, who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the annual Eurovision song contest. No word on what Lovato's character will be.

The singer, meanwhile, rang in her special day by heading out to Ariana Grande's concert in London and was welcomed with a special gesture by the songstress and her dancers before the show kicked off.

"This was too sweet not to post.... before show prayer they did this for my bday," Lovato wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Grande and her fellow performers wishing her "happy birthday" in a big group cheer.

Lovato also shared a slideshow expressing how "today was one of the happiest days of my life. Not because it was my birthday, not just because I’m living my dream and was doing something so exciting today, but because of my friends, family and MY LOVATICS!!!!!"

