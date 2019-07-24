How Demi Lovato's Life Has Changed 1 Year After Her Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato is continuing to stay strong.

It's been exactly one year since the 26-year-old singer was hospitalized for a drug overdose, but a source tells ET she's "in a really good place" right now and "just celebrated" 365 days of sobriety.

"Demi is grateful for her sobriety and is taking it very seriously," the source says. "She wanted to take a break from social media to focus on more important things in her life, like her family and friends and her new music."

To celebrate the milestone (and a friend's birthday), Lovato spent Tuesday night at Barton G. The Restaurant in Los Angeles, surrounded by pals like Cameron Dallas and Emily Armstrong.

Lovato looked "Cool for the Summer" in a black crop top, which she paired with high-waisted jeans, a denim jacket and black heels, modeling the look in various pics and videos shared to the crew's Instagram Stories.

Though her friends are all about posting to social media in real-time, Lovato has gradually taken a step back from what she shares on Instagram. Since her overdose, she has embraced an entirely new lifestyle, which includes taking plenty of "breaks" from social media. The brunette beauty announced her latest hiatus earlier this month.

"Taking a break for a while," Lovato wrote over a black background. "Be kind."

But that's not the only habit Lovato has changed over the past year. She's also cut a number of toxic people from her inner circle, former celebrity friends included. "True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD," she exclaimed.

The positive changes have paved the way for Lovato to not only make new friends, but also find more time to focus on new music. According to the songstress (who recently signed with new manager Scooter Braun) she is ready to clear the air and be as "honest as possible" with her fans on her upcoming album.

"You know what's great about making an album? You get to say anything you want," Lovato shared via Instagram Stories last month. "Be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."

As ET previously reported, Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles hospital on July 24, 2018, following an apparent drug overdose, and completed a 90-day stint in a rehab facility following her release. She got candid about her relapse on March 15 of this year, on what would have been her seven years of sobriety anniversary.

"Today I would've had 7 years sober. I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that's exactly what they were: mistakes," she shared at the time. "Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over."

"I didn't lose 6 years; I'll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count," she continued. "If you've relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you're alive today, you can make it back. You're worth it."



