Taylor Swift's night at the 2023 MTV VMAs was filled with memorable highlights -- but even the one inadvertent mishap has proven not to be as big a disaster as it could have been.

During the show, eagle-eyed, Swift-spotting fans noticed that, at one point, the singer looked concerned as she held up one of her rings to a guard. Soon, people began searching around on the floor with flashlights.

As it turns out, Swift wore a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels onyx and diamond ring, lent to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons jewelers, which was worth a staggering $12,000. At one point in the evening, it seems the sizable diamond centerpiece fell from its fitting.

On Wednesday, Joseph Saidian & Sons shared an update on the ring situation, and how long it will take to repair.

"We just got the ring back a few minutes ago. I can exclusively tell ET that this ring will easily and quickly be fixed!" the jewelers shared. "We are proud to have a ring for sale that will now always be associated with a legendary artist and a historic night."

"This is a legendary ring from the night Taylor Swift broke records and broke rings!" they added.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Swift's night at the MTV VMAs certainly was legendary, and she was undeniably the spotlight-stealing star of the evening.

The "Anti-Hero" singer walked away with nine total trophies when all was said and done -- including the awards for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Director of the Year.

Swift officially solidified her place in VMAs history, tying for most wins in one night and now second-most overall wins.

Check out the video below for more on Swift's triumphant night, and all her viral, headline-grabbing antics.

RELATED CONTENT: