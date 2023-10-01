Swifties' wildest dreams are coming true because Taylor Swift is back for another one of Travis Kelce's games.

A week after the pop star set the internet ablaze by popping up next to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom at his game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, she's officially back in the stands for another round of Sunday football -- this time against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Swift wasn't alone, either. In videos posted to social media from inside the stadium, Swift arrived at the game alongside close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Hugh Jackman. Swift was also seen with Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was spotted seated in the same section as Swift.

Elsa/Getty Images

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, also came out for the big game, alongside his girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

As Swift and her crew watched the game, the singer was spotted alongside friend Sophie Turner -- whom Swift has been lending her NYC apartment to amid Turner's divorce from Joe Jonas.

Additionally, Swift's backup singer and friend Melanie Nyema watched the game alongside the singer and her A-list group on compatriots.

Elsa/Getty Images

A source previously told ET that the world-famous performer was planning on attending the game.

"The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come," another source said. "Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

Swift's trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri last Sunday -- where she was later spotted walking with Kelce after the game -- was the unexpected confirmation that she and the football pro are actually more than just friends. The physical proof sparked serious excitement over a possible pairing between pop and football royalty.

Back in July, Kelce expressed his interest in the singer, revealing on his podcast that he had wanted to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City show, but was bummed that he did not get to meet with her.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," a source told ET. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Now, a source tells ET the two are "excited about where things are headed."

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

RELATED CONTENT: