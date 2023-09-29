Taylor Swift made headlines over the weekend when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game to support NFL star Travis Kelce. However, it seems that Swift's presence wasn't enough to grant Fox permission to play her music during the broadcast.

The buzz began when Fox learned that Swift would be in the audience at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24 to cheer on Kelce, prompting the network to request permission to feature her songs during their broadcast. To their disappointment, Swift's record label and publishing company reportedly denied the request.

Richie Zyons, NFL on Fox’s lead producer, expressed their futile efforts in a blog post, saying, "Earlier in the week, amid the avalanche of rumors, our bulldog associate producer Rich Gross had sought permission to use some of Swift’s music. Not a chance."

Zyons added, "Per the Fox music department, Swift’s record label and publishing company denied our request 'in conjunction with speculations on or about her private/personal/dating life.'"

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Fox Sports, however, still managed to capture the essence of Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium. They showed Swift seated in Kelce's family suite, clad in a Chiefs windbreaker, and enthusiastically supporting the tight end throughout the game, including a memorable chest bump after Kelce scored a touchdown. These moments became highlights of the broadcast, even without the accompanying soundtrack of Swift's hits.

After the Chiefs secured a resounding victory over the Chicago Bears with a score of 41-10, Swift was seen leaving the stadium alongside Kelce in a purple convertible, heading to a private after-party with his teammates.

An eyewitness at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

The pair also spent time together before the big game. A source previously told ET that the singer and athlete had spent some time together prior to their public debut, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday that Taylor also spent about an hour meeting Travis' friends and family at his Kansas City home on Sunday, before they all boarded a party bus heading to Arrowhead Stadium together.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed the moment in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- revealing what his mom, Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile. "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."

On Thursday, a source told ET, "Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday."

A second source also noted, "The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

