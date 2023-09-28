Taylor Swift Met Travis Kelce's Family at His House Before Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is getting close with Travis Kelce's family.

The Daily Mail revealed on Thursday that Swift spent about an hour meeting Travis' friends and family at his Kansas City home on Sunday, before they all boarded a party bus to go to Arrowhead Stadium -- where Travis and the Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears 41-10

Video shared by the outlet shows the group walking down the sidewalk near Travis' home, while he was at the stadium getting warmed up.

Taylor, of course, stole the show at the game, wearing Chiefs gear as she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in his private suite, cheering on the tight end with chest bumps, high fives, and plenty of shouting.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed the moment in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- revealing what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A source told ET on Thursday that Taylor is planning on attending Travis' next game, against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis said on Wednesday's podcast.

In a post-game interview, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked that he felt "a little bit of pressure" to get the ball to Travis -- who did in fact score a touchdown against the Bears -- and deliver a win for the Swifties. "I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to," he said.

Later, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his "getaway car" and kept the festivities going as they shut down a popular restaurant for a private post-game party.

An eyewitness at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, told ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

