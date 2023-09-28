Travis Kelce would make an entire sports trade -- if that means keeping Taylor Swift on his team!

On Thursday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Mark Cuban -- who owns the Dallas Mavericks -- called for the "Shake it Off" singer to stop spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end so he can set her up with one of the guys on his team.

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening, Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," the Shark Tank star said in a video posted on X (formally known as Twitter), while giving his hot take on one of the biggest topics in sports.

However, Kelce had his eyes on the show, and caught wind of the moment. Always a good sport, the tight end said that he's ready to pick up a basketball.

"@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎," the 33-year-old tight end replied to a tweet of Cuban's moment, joking that the franchise owner bring him on the team with one of the NBA's temporary contracts.

The NBA's 10-day contracts are designed to give teams extra help for a short period, given there is an opening on their roster.

Unfortunately for Cuban, it looks like the Mavs have a stacked roster and Kelce is busy for the remainder of the football season. Kelce and the Chiefs are set to take on the New York Jets this Sunday, and just like their home game earlier this week, Swift is set to bring the star power to the family and friends suite.

A source tells ET, "Taylor Swift is planning on attending the Jets game this Sunday."

A second source tells ET, "The Jets haven't been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite."

Following his eventful game day last weekend, Kelce opened up about the "Anti-Hero" singer's appearance.

Kelce took to his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce -- where he addressed Swift's attendance at his game against the Chicago Bears, in which the Chiefs emerged with a 41-10 victory.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said during the podcast's latest episode. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

