Taylor Swift seems to have already become quick friends with Travis Kelce's family.

The Reputation songstress came out to show Travis some love on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The singer -- who was joined by a slew of famous friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner -- was spotted sharing a sweet embrace around the shoulders with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

The cute moment comes one week after Taylor sparked the internet's obsession with her rumored romance with Travis when she was seen cheering him on alongside Donna at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs' game against the Jets was quite a bit closer than many had expected, yet Kansas City emerged victorious, beating the Jets 23-20.

Taylor wasn't the only celeb Mama Kelce watched a game with today. Earlier on Sunday, Donna was in Philadelphia to watch her other son, Jason Kelce, play with the Eagles in their game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

During the matchup -- which the Eagles won in an equally close match, 34-31 -- Donna was photographed sitting alongside Jake from State Farm (whose real name is Kevin Miles).

Last Sunday, Swift actually spent some time with Travis' family before the game, before they all boarded a party bus to go to Arrowhead Stadium.

On Wednesday, Travis addressed Taylor cheering him on in a new episode of his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother -- and he revealed what Mama Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and his close friends had to say about the pop star.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light," he added with a smile.

Recently, a source told ET that Travis and Taylor are "excited about where things are headed" between them.

“When Taylor and Travis first connected, Taylor was looking to have fun while enjoying some downtime," the source said. "So far, it’s been a nice change of pace for her. Now, as things progress between Taylor and Travis, they're both looking to keep it more private. They're both excited about where things are headed."

For more on the high-profile rumored romance, see the video below.

