Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have revealed the name of their youngest daughter in newly released court documents amid a contentious divorce and custody drama.

In new docs obtained by ET on Wednesday, both of the former couple's children are named as the court attempts to settle on their habitual residence. While previously filed documents hinted that Turner and Jonas' 1-year-old daughter has the initials DMJ, this marks the first time that her name itself has been made public.

The child, who was born in July of 2022, has been given a beautiful French name: Delphine.

Delphine is Turner and Jonas' second daughter and follows big sister Willa, 3, who was born in July of 2020. The parents have been fiercely protective of their daughters' identities, and have not publicly revealed any images of the sisters.

Earlier this week, ET obtained documents explaining the current living arrangements for Jonas and Turner's two daughters. In the filing, the duo -- who announced their divorce earlier this month -- agreed to an interim consent order, filed on Monday, that prohibits both parties from removing the children from New York.

Should the agreement be violated in any way, the documents state the court can "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

On Wednesday, an emergency hearing in Miami -- where Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 -- established that it cannot rule on anything to do with Willa and Delphine until the New York Federal case is resolved and the children's habitual residence has been set.

The Game of Thrones actress previously filed a petition in a New York court last Thursday to ask for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

Willa and Delphine have been primarily spending the summer in the U.S. with their dad, while Turner filmed a project in England. Following the filing, Jonas later released a statement painting the couple's agreement in a different light.

Turner and Jonas wed in 2019 and are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

Amid the drama, Jonas reportedly took a moment to address fellow parents during his Jonas Brothers concert in Philadelphia before the group performed "Little Bird."

"This next one is all about being a parent," he said.

Jonas, who fans at the concert said shed tears during the performance, also offered a "good luck" to those looking to become parents in the future.

The Jonas Brothers -- comprised of Joe, Nick and Kevin -- have been moved to tears while performing the emotional track during The Tour. At a show in Toronto, Joe noticed a fan in the audience holding a sign that read, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven." Another fan in Mexico City asked Kevin to dedicate "Little Bird" to her daughter, Valentina, which is also the name of Kevin's 6-year-old daughter.

Joe also belted out "Hesitate," a song once dedicated to Sophie. After hitting the final note, Nick could be seen walking over to Joe to give him a big hug.

