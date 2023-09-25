Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to temporarily keep their kids in New York as they work out the details of their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by ET, couple agreed to an interim consent order, filed on Monday, that prohibits both parties from removing the children from the state. The agreement comes just a few days after Turner filed court documents suing Jonas in an attempt to return their two daughters home to England.

Turner filed a petition in a New York court last Thursday to ask for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in a Miami court earlier this month, after four years of marriage, and their daughters have primarily been in the United States with him this summer, as Turner filmed a project in England.

"On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation," Turner's filing states. "[Turner] reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England with [Turner]."

Jonas later released a statement painting the couple's agreement in a different light.

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids," the statement read. "They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK," it continued. "The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

Both of Turner and Jonas' daughters, 3-year-old Willa and her 1-year-old little sister -- whose name has never been revealed to the public, though court documents indicate her initials are "DMJ" -- are dual citizens of the United Kingdom and the United States.

