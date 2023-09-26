Joe Jonas had a cool stroll around New York City with his brother, Nick Jonas.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers -- sans their older bro, Kevin Jonas -- took a walk around the Big Apple amid the latest news surrounding Joe's divorce saga with Sophie Turner.

For the outing, Joe, 34, kept it casual as he braved the rainy weather in a white sweater with printed jeans and a matching blue cap. Nick, 31, rocked a black tracksuit. The "Walls" singers were joined by a group of their friends and bandmates during the outing.

Joe -- who filed to end his marriage to Sophie on Sept. 5 -- eventually jumped on a Citi Bike for a quick ride around the city.

The "Sucker" singer's outing came the same day ET obtained documents explaining the current living arrangements for his and Sophie's two daughters. In the filing, couple -- who announced their divorce earlier this month -- agreed to an interim consent order, filed on Monday, that prohibits both parties from removing the children from New York.

Should the agreement be violated in any way, the documents state the court can "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

The agreement comes just a few days after Sophie filed court documents suing Joe in an attempt to return their two daughters home to England.

The Game of Thrones actress filed a petition in a New York court last Thursday to ask for the "immediate return" of their two daughters to the United Kingdom. The docs state that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year.

Their daughters -- listed as W.J. and D.J. -- have been primarily spending the summer in the U.S. with their dad, while Sophie filmed a project in England. Following the filing, Joe later released a statement painting the couple's agreement in a different light.

Joe got back to work on Monday, as he and his brothers left NYC and headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for The Tour. During the show, Joe had a sweet moment with a fan who tossed a bouquet of flowers onstage.

In a video shared on social media, Joe makes his way to the end of the stage during the band's song, "Australia." As he gets to the end of the catwalk, a fan tosses flowers and he catches them with one hand, before nodding and saying, "Thank you."

