Joe Jonas gave a shout-out to parenthood at the Jonas Brothers' latest concert amid his contentious custody battle with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

During Thursday night's concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Joe took a moment before the group performed "Little Bird" and addressed the parents in the crowd and those looking to be parents in the future.

"This next one is all about being a parent," Joe said (via People).

Joe, who fans at the concert said shed tears during the performance, also offered a "good luck" to those looking to become parents in the future.

The Jonas Brothers -- comprised of Joe, Nick and Kevin -- have been moved to tears while performing the emotional track during The Tour. At a show in Toronto, Joe noticed a fan in the audience holding a sign that read, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven." Another fan in Mexico City asked Kevin to dedicate "Little Bird" to her daughter, Valentina, which is also the name of Kevin's 6-year-old daughter.

Joe also belted out "Hesitate," a song once dedicated to Sophie. After hitting the final note, Nick could be seen walking over to Joe to give him a big hug.

The parenthood shout-out to parents comes as Joe and Sophie find themselves in the middle of a nasty custody battle. Sophie sued Joe in an effort to get their children -- 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old daughter whose name they've not made public -- to the U.K.

The court docs revealed that the pair met recently to discuss their separation, but it seems the custody arrangement has become a point of contention.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage. In court documents, Sophie claims she found out about Joe filing the divorce papers through the media. Joe denies the claim.

"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," reads a statement from Joe's rep, obtained by ET on Thursday. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

