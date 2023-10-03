Erin Andrews has the power of manifestation and Travis Kelce is thankful!

On Sunday, Charissa Thompson shared a clip from her and Erin Andrews' Calm Down podcast, which was filmed in August. In the resurfaced video, Andrews makes a plea to Taylor Swift to give the Kansas City Chiefs star a chance.

"just saying … 🤷🏼‍♀️🫶🏽 @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd @killatrav @taylorswift @calmdownpodcast," Thompson wrote next to the video.

In the clip, Andrews makes a special plea to the "Blank Space" singer to give her buddy Kelce a shot at love.

"Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour]," Andrews said. Please, try our friend, Travis. He is fantastic. I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

Thompson chimed in, "Do it for yourself, do it for us. Do it for the people. Because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy."

Kelce caught wind of the video and took to the comments to give the ladies a special thanks.

"😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!" No. 87 wrote in the comments.

Kelce and Swift, both 33, sparked romance rumors on Sept. 24, when the GRAMMY-winning singer attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game at the NFL star's home stadium. The buzzed-about moment was followed with Swift celebrating the Chiefs' win during a private party.

On Sunday, Swift and her squad (which included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman) pulled up to MetLife Stadium to support Kelce alongside his mother, Donna, once again.

Though the duo haven't officially confirmed anything, Kelce hasn't been shy when it comes to taking to the comments section. Last week, Kelce admitted he would be willing to trade sports in order to keep things going with Swift, after Mark Cuban suggested she ditch him for a Dallas Mavericks basketball star.

