2023 MTV EMAs Nominations: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and More!

Taylor Swift
This year's show returns to Paris for the first time since 1995, and kicks off Sunday, Nov. 5.

The nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs have arrived, and the star-studded selection is sure to make it a can't-miss event!

This year, Taylor Swift leads the pack with an impressive grand total of seven nominations, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are right behind with six noms each -- also in the top three categories.

Meanwhile, earning multiple nominations are Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin. This year also showcases emerging talent with 26 first-time nominees making the cut.

The annual, global celebration of music will be held this year at the famed French exhibition hall Paris Nord Villepinte -- marking the show's first return to Paris since 1995.

The 2023 MTV EMAs are set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, and will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries across the globe, as well as on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount+.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST SONG
Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
 
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
SZA - "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
 
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift 
 
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
 
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice 
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
 
BEST POP
Billie Eilish 
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
 
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido 
Rema
 
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
 
BEST LATIN 
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA 
Shakira
 
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
 
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD
 
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso 
Calvin Harris
David Guetta 
Swedish House Mafia 
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
 
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
 
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA 
Usher
 
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
 
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli 
December 2022: Reneé Rapp 
January 2023: Sam Ryder 
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith 
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
 
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish 
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj 
Olivia Rodrigo 
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez 
Taylor Swift
 
BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Fans can vote for their favorite artists and songs across the different categories at mtvema.com until Oct. 31. The 2023 MTV EMAs air Sunday, Nov. 5.

