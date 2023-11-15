Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, is making headlines for her newfound admiration for Taylor Swift after attending a screening of the pop sensation's The Eras Tour concert doc in Florida on Sunday.

"I did see it, and I did like it. It was awesome," Donna tells People. The screening, according to fan Dannielle Sparks, who met Donna at the theater, showcased Donna's genuine appreciation for the 12-time GRAMMY winner.

Donna went on to praise Taylor, describing her as "extremely, extremely talented." She expressed being "totally enthralled" during the film, emphasizing Taylor’s unique ability to connect with people, saying, "That’s just amazing."

This cinematic experience followed closely on the heels of her son, Travis, flying to Argentina to witness Taylor's live performance during the second night of her Buenos Aires tour stops.

Donna's movie outing occurred just a day after Taylor’s concert in Argentina, where the singer shared sweet moments with Travis. Taylor playfully altered the lyrics of her song, "Karma," mentioning the Chiefs player, much to his delight. The night concluded with a heartwarming exchange between Taylor and Travis, captured by fans, highlighting their affection for each other.

Despite her son's live experience, Donna revealed to People that she has not yet seen Taylor’s Eras Tour live in concert. When asked if attending the tour is on her bucket list, Donna responded optimistically, saying, "Hopefully in the future. Yeah, you never know!"

Last month, Ed Kelce -- Travis' dad -- spoke with ET and opened up about everything from the massive amount of attention on Taylor and Travis' relationship to his favorite song by the superstar singer.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine," Ed praised. "She doesn't put on airs or anything like that.... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

"I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life," he added. "And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal -- I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."

