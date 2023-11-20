Travis Kelce is offering up new details about his relationship with Taylor Swift, starting with how it all began. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reveals that he may have had some help when it came to pursuing the pop star -- and spills on who actually reached out first.

In a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue, on newsstands Dec. 9, Travis is interviewed by Pulitzer-winning author J.R. Moehringer -- who recently co-authored Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. After balking at a question about the start of his romance with Taylor, the NFL pro apparently changes his tune.

"I don't know if I want to get into all of it," he says at first. Famously, Travis previously said that he had attempted -- unsuccessfully -- to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year. He later issued a public invitation for the songstress to join him at one of his NFL games and, in September, she took him up on it.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," Travis reveals to WSJ. Magazine, admitting that he only learned of that story later, after he was shocked to discover a notification from Taylor on his phone.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he shares.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The matchmakers, apparently, were Taylor's young cousins who are fans of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but," Travis spills, "When she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker."

While public fascination surrounding the new couple has sparked a media frenzy, Travis had previously been tightlipped about his relationship with Taylor. In his new interview, he explains why he has been uncharacteristically guarded in recent months when asked about her.

"That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away," he says.

"Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it," he also shares. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Gotham/GC Images

Travis' famous family members were also interviewed for the profile. His brother -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, with whom he co-hosts the podcast New Heights -- says that Travis is "always kind of surrounding himself with people who are funny, who have a zest for life; it's one of the things that defines him." Their mother, Donna Kelce, gushes that Travis is "happier than I've seen him in a long time."

She hilariously adds, "God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

Back in September, a source confirmed to ET that Travis and Taylor had spent time together prior to their public debut at his game. "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values," the source said at the time.

According to Travis, their deep rooted family values are key to their connection.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he tells WSJ. Magazine. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

He also gushes over the impact Taylor has through her lyrical prowess, calling her both "hilarious" and a "genius."

"She writes catchy jingles," he quips. "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day."

Getty Images

On Monday, Travis and Jason are set to face off on the gridiron when the Chiefs take on the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Taylor had reportedly planned to attend the so-called "Family Reunion Game," but will now be performing in Brazil after one of her shows was rescheduled.

Last week, a source told ET that Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, are planning to spend time together throughout the holiday season as the GRAMMY winner is on a two-month hiatus from touring.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

Before that, a source told ET that the couple is deep in the lavender haze when it comes to each other.

"They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to," the source told ET. "Their family and friends are very happy for them and think they are great together."

