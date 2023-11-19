Taylor Swift just keeps making history, and the celebrated songstress kept that trend going at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

Swift -- who was a finalist in a whopping 20 categories -- wound up walking away with 10 awards, and she shared a message with fans thanking them for their support.

"Well this is unreal... the fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards -- I’m talking to the fans specifically," Swift said in an acceptance speech that was filmed backstage during a stop on her Eras Tour. "None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made The Eras Tour so magical."

"You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings. I just love you so much," a joyful Swift added.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress said that she feels "like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make."

"So thank you -- thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times -- for this," she added.

Swift took home the awards for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song and Top Country Female Artist.

Swift's 10 wins come second only to Morgan Wallen's 11 this year, and she continues to reign not only as the most awarded female artist at the BBMAs, but is now tied with Drake -- who also took home five wins this year -- for most awarded artists of all time. Both Swift and Drake have won 39 BBMA trophies in total.

Swift was performing at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, as part of the South American leg of her Eras Tour. She is set to perform again on Monday, after having to postpone her Saturday show due to the extreme heat wave in Brazil, and will continue her tour on Nov. 24 with a three-day engagement in São Paulo.

Check here for more coverage of this year's Billboard Music Awards, including a full list of the night's big winners.

