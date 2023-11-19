On Sunday, Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil following a postponed show due to the area's unprecedented heatwave.

The "Lover" singer, 33, once again kicked off her Eras Tour stop at the Estadio Nilton Santos stadium with thousands of adoring fans bracing the heat to take part in the now-iconic concert.

Thankfully, the temperature came down significantly from Friday and Saturday, giving Swift and her fans a much-needed reprieve. With the cooler temperatures, however, came a rainstorm that the singer and her dancers braved from the stage.

Videos posted online show Swift in her Reputation outfit dancing and singing while the rain pours inside the stadium.

The rain didn't seem to stop her fans from enjoying themselves, though. At one point -- so impressed by the group's energy -- Swift gave them a special shoutout.

"You seem like a Saturday night crowd because you are so wild and crazy!" she told the crowd.

In one clip, Swift can be seen taking a moment to soak up the cheers from the crowd while still in her costume from the Lover era.

"The cheering and smiles and screaming is exactly what she needed to hear tonight. #RioTSTheErasTour #WeLoveYouTaylor," a fan wrote in a post on X.

Another similar clip shows Swift at the piano during her Evermore segment, taking out her earpieces to look out at the crowd and listen to their loud cheers and chants.

The singer appeared to get a bit emotional as the crowd repeated her name and cheered loudly for her.

Following the death of a fan before the Friday show and the postponement of Saturday's show, fans also took to X to show their support for the "Lavender Haze" singer.

On Sunday, "#WeWillStayTaylor" began trending as her fans expressed their love and admiration for her amid an incredibly difficult weekend.

One video from the concert on Friday night shows Swift near the end of her setlist breathing heavily and appearing to struggle with the heat herself.

Other clips from the event show fans purportedly passing out inside the stadium from the heat and sweating profusely.

Sadly, the continued heat contributed to the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who died Friday night before the show.

On Friday, the heat index -- which accounts for both heat and humidity -- read at a shocking 140 degrees Fahrenheit for Rio De Janeiro, according to FOX Weather.

In addition to the weather conditions, fans were packed into the stadium and were purportedly not allowed to take water in with them despite complaining of the rising temperatures.

Ana's cause of death has yet to be confirmed but the office of Rio’s public prosecutor opened a criminal investigation and said her body was being examined, The Associated Press reported.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

In a statement on Saturday morning, the "Lover" singer said she was "devastated" by Benevides' death.

"I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote in an Instagram story. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil," she continued.

Swift later postponed her Saturday evening show due to the heat. The concert was rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 20.

