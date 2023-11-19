Taylor Swift will not be in the private suite cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Monday. Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor was reportedly planning on attending the game, which would have served as a first meeting between her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

However, Taylor had to postpone her Eras Tour Show in Brazil on Saturday due to "extreme temperatures." The decision came just hours before the show was set to begin. The concert was pushed back to Monday, which means she won't be around for the big game.

It's unknown whether or not Swift's parents will still come out for the game, or if the meeting will have to take place sometime in the future instead.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheer on the Chiefs in their game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12. - David Eulitt/Getty Images

Swift was originally scheduled for a three-night run at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, from Friday through Sunday, which would give her enough time to return to the U.S. for the game, and then travel back to Brazil for her three-show run in São Paulo starting Nov. 24.

However, Saturday's cancellation changed that schedule around completely.

The Midnights singer took to Instagram on Saturday and shared that she came to the decision to postpone the show while in her dressing room inside the venue.

"I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," she said in a handwritten message shared on her Instagram Story. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

The postponement comes one day after a fan died Friday just moments before attending the concert. Ahead of taking the stage, the "Lavender Haze" singer said she was "devastated" after learning about the fan's death. She added that she wouldn't be able to talk about it from the stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief."

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift said in a handwritten note shared on her Instagram Story. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

She added, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Time for Fun, one of the event's organizers, announced on its verified X account that the victim was 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides. According to the organizer's statement (written in Portuguese), Benevides felt unwell and was promptly tended to by paramedics before being taken to the stadium's medical center. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

According to multiple reports, Benevides went into cardiac arrest purportedly due to the extreme heat. The Associated Press had previously reported that Brazil's battling a dangerous heat wave. The heat index hit a staggering 137 degrees on Tuesday morning, and Saturday's "feel-like" temperature was expected to be 111 degrees.

Hours before she postponed Saturday's show, hordes of fans got in line at the stadium hours before gates opened, and they protected themselves from the intense sun with umbrellas.

This is the second time Swift has been forced to postpone one of her Eras Tour shows due to extreme weather. She had to reschedule the second night of her three-show stay in Argentina, saying the "chaotic weather" would endanger her fans and crew.

