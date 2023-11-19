Patrick Mahomes is following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story!

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sat down with ESPN ahead of the team's rematch game against the Philadelphia Eagles -- whom they faced in the 2022 Super Bowl. During the conversation, Mahomes reacted to all the of the buzz surrounding his teammate and best friend's latest relationship.

"I don't think it feels any different," Mahomes said about the added attention Kelce and Swift's relationship has brought to the Chiefs. "People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis, and they make it a huge deal, 'cause it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than the guys who are actually in the building."

Mahomes, 28, revealed that he has spent time with the "Cruel Summer" singer and gives the romance his seal of approval.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," he said. "I think you'd understand why it has not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

The current NFL season has made it hard for Mahomes to make it to an Eras Tour concert, but that could change during the off-season.

"We'll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I'll be traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something," he said about attending a show.

Mahomes also spoke about his relationship with Kelce and why he constantly supports him on a off the field.

"Honestly I feel like he's become a brother," he says about his 34-year-old teammate. "His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became brothers on the football field and off the football field as well. He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy that comes to play football every single day and I think that's what makes him special and why guys really gravitate toward him. We both love winning and competing and to think that's what makes us have that same weight on the football field we're going to do it 'til the end."

Swift and Kelce's romance blossomed in August. Though Mahomes' interactions with the GRAMMY-winning popstar haven't been public, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, has been spotted sitting in the suites with Swift.

Mrs. Mahomes also had an NYC girls' night with Swift, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner earlier this month.

On Monday, Swift is expected to join the Mahomes and Kelces as they root for the Chiefs when they face the Eagles.

ET has learned that their parents -- Donna and Ed Kelce, and Andrea and Scott Swift -- are expected to meet for the first time on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Monday Night Football.

This game is being touted as a "family reunion" as Kelce plays for the Chiefs, and his brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles. It's also a big game for the Swifts, as Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, whose allegiances may be swaying in the wake of his daughter's relationship with No. 87, a Chiefs tight end.

