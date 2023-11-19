The 2023 Billboard Music Awards kicked off on Sunday with a new, unique format, forgoing the traditional awards show in favor of a bold, new experiment that gave fans some exciting performances from venues and locations across the country.

The versatility of the online-only format allowed for Sunday's performances to be more kinetic, exciting and experimental than ever before for the BBMAs.

With artists performing in different locations and set design not being limited to the confines of a single stage housing multiple set-ups, the performances took on an exciting new life that featured dance numbers on a stage covered in water to rooftop sets.

From Karol G to Tate McRae to Morgan Wallen, ET is rounding up all of the big performances from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, as they happen!

Karol G

The sultry songstress -- who took home the awards for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Touring Artist -- hit the shallow water-covered stage with a bevy of buff backup dancers to deliver performances of "QLONA," "Ojos Ferrari," and a rendition of her unreleased collab with Kali Uchis,

"Labios Mordidos."



Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

The singer stunned in a chic, shimmering black gown as she performed special arrangements of two of her big hit collaborations with David Guetta -- "I'm Good (Blue)" and "One in a Million" -- while accompanied by a full orchestra.



NewJeans

The megahit K-pop quintet -- Danielle, Haerin, Hyein, Hanni and Minji -- delivered a fun, energetic performance of their viral hit singles "Super Shy" and "OMG" to the delight of their fans (nicknamed Bunnies) in the audience. The singers -- dressed up as school girls and joined by a fleet of backup dancers -- wowed with their celebrated choreography.



Tate McRae

The singer -- who just made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- delivered her performance from the Moxy Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, where she sang for a crowd gathered on the roof, and belted out her most successful single to date, "Greedy."



Peso Pluma

The artist delivered a stunning one-two punch with a performance of his hit song "Rubicon" and a special cameo by Mike Tyson. The boxing-themed performance saw Pluma in the ring with the sports legend, as well as a seven-piece band. It was also Tyson who presented Pluma with his award for Top Latin Song.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be available to watch Sunday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 p.m. ET online at bbmas.watch. Check out the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners here.

RELATED CONTENT: