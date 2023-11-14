The Stray Kids are returning to the awards show stage! After their show-stopping performance in September at the MTV Video Music Awards, the K-pop group is gearing up to perform at this year's Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Stray Kids -- which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. -- share exclusively with ET what fans, aka Stays, can expect from their performance, teasing that it will be "something very new."

For their Billboard Music Awards debut, Stray Kids will perform their hit "S-Class" and "LALALALA" from the group’s newly released EP, ROCK-STAR.

In addition to performing at the awards show, the group is also nominated for Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top K-Pop Album for 5-Star.

Always sending love to their fans, the group tells ET that they'd like to thank their "beautiful Stays for making all of this possible."

"It'll only motivate us more to continue to do what we do best for the future," Bang Chan expresses. "So thank you, thank you, guys."

Felix adds, "We just wanted to say that Stays truly deserve this award for all their love and hard work. Together we were able to reach this fine life and I feel like truly they deserve this huge and precious award."

Stray Kids has five hits on the Billboard Global 200 chart, including "S-Class," which spent five weeks on the charts. They also have three no. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including this year’s 5-Star. And Oddinary, the group's March 2022 EP, topped the Billboard 200, making Stray Kids only the third-ever K-pop act to top the all-genre tally.

Globally the band topped the World Albums Chart with three no. 1. Albums, and with 15 appearances to date.

