Stray Kids Thrill VMAs Crowd With High-Energy 'S-Class' Performance

Stray Kids are first-time VMA winners, and during their performance at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, they showed the crowd exactly why they deserve it!

The group, who won Best K-pop Video for their hit "S-Class" earlier in the awards show, took the stage to perform the track in an intense, tightly-choreographed performance.

In front of a dynamic, futuristic backdrop, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. sang and rapped in both Korean and English, and thrilled the crowd with their impressive dance movies and coordinated fashions.

When ET spoke with the group on the VMAs pink carpet ahead of the show, Felix assured that their stage show will satisfy both their STAY fanbase and new fans alike.

"This performance really brings out a lot of Stray Kids colors," he explained. "Definitely there's gonna be a lot of lighting, effects, there's gonna be a lot of dances. We can't wait to show our fans."

Following their big win, the group thanked their loyal fans, known as Stays, for their support throughout the years.

"First of all we'd like to thank the VMAs for inviting us," Bang Chan told the crowd as the eight-member group excitedly took the stage. "To receive this award really means a lot to us."

Felix added, "We we want to thank our fans, our Stays, for being so supportive. We have so much to show you guys, so please continue to support in the future."

