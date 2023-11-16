One of the biggest nights in music is almost here!

In just a matter of days, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will honor the year's most beloved artists and their work. With Taylor Swift leading the nominee pool this year with 20 nods, the event is bound to be a special one for Swifties looking to celebrate the world-famous star.

Meanwhile, for the first time since its inception, the Billboard Music Awards will not be broadcast on a television channel, but will instead unfold online.

For everything you need to know about this year's big show, keep reading!

When are the Billboard Music Awards?

The awards will roll out on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. PT.

Who is nominated?

With dozens of categories, the Billboard Music Awards continue to recognize a wide range of performers and musical genres. Swift, the most-decorated female BBMAs artist of all time, is at the top of the finalists list this year as she is named in 20 categories. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen is the most-nominated male finalist with 17 nods. Luke Combs, Drake, Swift, SZA and Wallen are this year's Top Artist finalists. Check out ET's complete list of 2023 finalists here.

Who is hosting?

Unlike previous years, this year's event will not have a host.

Who is performing?

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is set to perform her signature holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," for the Billboard Music Awards. In addition, Tate McRae, Wallen, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Karol G, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and Peso Pluma will keep fans entertained. Alexi Mazareas, DCP’s VP, programming & development, told Billboard that all performances will be pre-recorded.

How can I watch?

Maddy Mesevage, SVP, marketing for dick clark productions, recently told Billboard, "Content will roll out directly to fans, including performances, exclusive interviews, and acceptance speeches across BBMAs and Billboard social channels; artists’ social platforms; BBMAs.watch, which takes viewers to a central curation page on Billboard.com; as well as Harmony, PMC’s proprietary live streaming platform."

