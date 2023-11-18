Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for arguably their biggest contest of this NFL season in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Naturally, the two-time Super Bowl champion's answering questions about every facet of such a pivotal game, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship!

In a preview of his interview set to air on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown show, Mahomes was asked about the budding relationship between the Midnights songstress and his teammate. Mahomes explained in the 19-second snippet shared Saturday afternoon why the high-profile relationship is not a distraction to him and his teammates.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [know] how good of a person she is," Mahomes tells ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

Translation: Swift and Kelce are at the top of their game all day, every day.

Mahomes also left the door open about possibly hitting up an Eras Tour concert across the pond.

"We'll see when we get the offseason," he said. "Maybe, like, I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something."

The full Mahomes interview airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN. The Chiefs play host to Jason Kelce and the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

It was back in September when the two-time NFL MVP first shared what it was like meeting the international superstar. Mahomes met the iconic pop singer at Kelce's private post-game party following the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears.

"Yeah, I met her, She's really cool, good people," Mahomes said in a press conference. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving,"

In such a short amount of time, Swift's grown pretty close with Kelce's teammates. In fact, at Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation recently auctioned off a commemorative Taylor Swift Platinum Record.

Not just that, but Mahomes' wife, Brittney, has also gotten pretty chummy with Swift. So much so, they've even partied together while out and about in New York City.

Moral of the story: everyone's enchanted with Swift, and that includes head coach Andy Reid.

