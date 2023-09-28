Patrick Mahomes has nothing but praise for Taylor Swift after meeting the iconic pop singer at teammate Travis Kelce's private post-game party on Sunday.

"Yeah, I met her, She's really cool, good people," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press conference on Wednesday. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving,"

The Super Bowl MVP's comments come hours after Travis took to his New Heights podcast -- which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce -- where he addressed Taylor's appearance at his game against the Chicago Bears, in which the Chiefs emerged with a 41-10 victory.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family."

Further gushing over the singer, Travis added, "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cooper Neill/Getty

Wearing a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts, Taylor absolutely stole the show as she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in the NFL pro's private suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and offered up enthusiastic cheers that included chest bumps, high fives, and plenty of shouting.

"To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there -- that s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure," Travis said on Wednesday's podcast.

Travis went on to say that he would be keeping it tightlipped from here on out when asked about the budding relationship.

"I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I'm the one that was I did the whole friendship bracelet thing, and you know told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," he admitted.

"Um, so yeah. I think what's real is that, um, you know, it is my personal life and, um, I want to respect both of our lives," he shared. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows, like [The Pat McAfee Show] and any other show that I go on from here on out, you know ... I'm enjoying life. And I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend, so everything moving forward, um, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'alright now' will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In a post-game interview on Sunday, Patrick joked that he felt "a little bit of pressure" to get the ball to Travis and deliver a win for the Swifties. "I think he wanted to get into the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to," he said.

Later, Taylor and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together in his "getaway car" and kept the festivities going as they shut down Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, for a private post-game party.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

In photos obtained by TMZ, Taylor is seen at the event standing above Travis with her arms wrapped around his neck as she seemingly speaks to someone across from her.

A source recently confirmed to ET that the pair had spent some time together prior to their public debut at Sunday's game, telling ET, "Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them."

Having just wrapped the first leg of her Eras Tour, the source added, "Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities."

RELATED CONTENT: