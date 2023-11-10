Taylor Swift may have been absent from Patrick Mahomes' fundraiser auction on Thursday, but her presence still made the whole place shimmer. Optimal Fundraising Group, which organized the gala event for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation on Thursday, revealed on Instagram that a commemorative Taylor Swift Platinum Record was among the items up for auction.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, launched his organization in 2019 to support children in communities in need. He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, host its annual gala.

Optimal Fundraising Group did not reveal who donated the platinum record, nor how much it sold for.

On Thursday, Swift was in Buenos Aires, performing her first of three shows for Argentina after a two month break from her Eras Tour. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, attended Mahomes' gala Thursday before heading to Buenos Aires later that night.

At the auction, Kelce was praised for his recent major career milestone, becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leading receiver during the team's latest matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The following day, ET learned that the NFL star touched down in Buenos Aires.

Several hours later, Swift announced she had to reschedule her Friday performance due to weather.

"I love a rain show but I'm never going to endanger my fans or fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote on Instagram. "We've rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!"

She will now perform the remaining two Argentina shows on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Brazil later this month.

Kelce and Swift were last seen together when she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chiefs secured the win, they left the stadium hand-in-hand and she gave him a kiss on the cheek, before heading out for a dinner date.

They have seen each other since that outing, though, as a source told ET that Kelce and Swift spent Halloween together.

The following week, Swift did not travel to Germany to watch Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, instead spending time in New York City with Brittany Mahomes and other famous friends.

RELATED CONTENT: