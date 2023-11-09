Taylor Swift has officially kicked off the South American leg of her Eras Tour, however, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was not among the more than 80,000 fans who packed Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The 34-year-old NFL star was spotted in Kansas City attending teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City.

During the event, Kelce was praised for his recent major career milestone, becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leading receiver during the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite not being in South America for Swift's opening night, Kelce -- who is in the middle of enjoying his bye week -- hinted at his upcoming travel plans on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, when discussing how to spend his time off.

"I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin's getting real pale, so I've got to go someplace sunny," Travis said. "Someplace south, closer to the equator."

ET had exclusively reported last month that Kelce would be by Swift's side when she started her international tour. A source at the time told ET the duo is fully committed to their relationship and the future.

"Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," the source said. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

Swift is performing in Buenos Aires from Thursday to Saturday.

This marks Kelce's first Eras Tour concert since he attended her show on July 8 during her stop in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. That same month, during an episode on New Heights, Kelce revealed that he wanted to shoot his shot with her, but to no avail.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he explained. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The friendship bracelet, Kelce said, included his phone number.

"She doesn't meet anybody," he said, "or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Fast forward to September, the "Blank Space" singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, which kicked off a flurry of Swift-centered promotion from the NFL. Since then, the "Anti-Hero" songstress has attended a number of games in support of No. 87, setting off a whirlwind romance that's captivated the globe.

