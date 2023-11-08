Is Travis Kelce heading to Taylor Swift's Argentina stop on her Eras Tour? On the latest episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, Travis seemed to hint at the possibility of heading to South America.

The moment happened when the brothers were recording an ad for a ticket company, and Jason asked Travis, whose Chiefs are on their bye week, if he had any shows he was looking forward to attending.

"I might just say f**k it and go somewhere nice. My skin's getting real pale, so I've got to go someplace sunny," Travis responded. "Some place south, closer to the equator."

Buenos Aires, Argentina, certainly fits that bill, and that's where Taylor will be performing three shows back-to-back beginning Nov. 9, the first stop on the international leg of her Eras Tour.

A source previously told ET, "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."

Travis further spoke about what he'll be doing during his bye week, saying, "I plan on getting this body right. I got a little bit more banged up this week than I was hoping, which keeps you around and keeps you trying to get better."

As for bye weeks in general, Travis noted, "I never like to plan things on the bye week, because you just don't know how healthy you're going to be. You don't know how you're going to feel, whether you're winning or losing. I'm not trying to go and be f**king out and about if we're out here losing."

That's not the case for Travis' Chiefs at present, as they're 7-2 this season.

If Travis were to visit Taylor in Argentina, it would mark the duo's first public appearance since she attended his Oct. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After the Chiefs secured the win, Travis and Taylor left the stadium hand-in-hand and she gave him a kiss on the cheek, before heading out for a dinner date.

They have seen each other since that outing, though, as a source told ET that Travis and Taylor spent Halloween together.

The following week, Taylor did not travel to Germany to watch Travis and the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, instead spending time in New York City with Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, and other famous friends.

As for how the relationship is progressing, a source told ET that Travis "is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor."

RELATED CONTENT: