It's a love story, Travis, just say yes! The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is heating up, a source close to the Kelce family tells ET.

"Everyone close to Travis loves that he is happy. He is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor," the source says, noting that the Kansas City Chiefs player has his family's "full support."

But the one big concern for the athlete centers around safety.

"There is a general concern about their safety given how high profile their relationship is and the added attention it's brought," the source adds. "They're so appreciative of their fans, but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. This level of stardom is something new to Travis, and although he can handle it, he is still getting used to it. Safety is a major concern among everyone, especially given how passionate fans feel about their relationship."

Getty Images

The 34-year-old tight end has made several public appearances with the 33-year-old pop star since their romance reportedly started in September.

Additionally, Swift has attended several of Kelce's games in the private box. The "Anti-Hero" singer was recently photographed kissing Kelce on the cheek at a Chiefs after-party, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

Another source recently told ET that the duo will be spending Halloween together as Kelce hosts a dinner party for his friends and teammates.

"Travis loves Halloween and is planning on hosting some friends and teammates for a dinner party," the source shared.

As for Swift, she recently released her album, 1989 (Taylor's Version).

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT: