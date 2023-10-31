With so many couples going in costume as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this Halloween, we have to wonder -- who will the real-life couple dress up as?

A source told ET on Tuesday that the pair plans to spend Halloween together, noting, "Travis loves Halloween and is planning on hosting some friends and teammates for a dinner party."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed as much in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, last week.

"I'm pretty sure we're gonna get the gang together and have a nice little dinner -- or a nice little dinner party, I should say," Travis shared. "Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party."

Jason seemed a bit confused about the concept of a Halloween dinner party, but Travis explained that he planned to go out to a restaurant with a group of friends.

"I was picturing like, a table with a bunch of candy corn on it," Jason teased.

"Guarantee I'm gonna f**king bring bowls of candy corn just to f**king piss you off," Travis fired back.

However, he stayed tight-lipped on what costume he'd be wearing.

"I'm gonna let mine be a surprise," he told his older brother. "I'll make sure everybody sees it, and we'll talk about it after Halloween."

Even the NFL is getting in the "Swelce" Halloween spirit. In a fun cartoon posted to the league's social media pages on Tuesday, Travis is seen in one of Taylor's Eras tour jackets, standing next to Jason -- who is in his "Fat Batman" costume.

Though the relationship is still fairly new, a source told ET last week that Taylor and Travis' romance is going strong, noting that the famous duo "brings out the best in each other."

"Taylor is loving dating Travis," the source shared. "He has his own goals, ambition, and success, and they complement each other. She likes that they both have their own careers and separate lives, but also connect on so many levels."

On the Kelce side of things, Travis' family "adores Taylor," the source said of his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

"They are impressed by her and think she's sweet, giving, and caring, similarly to how Travis is," the source added. "Travis is a laid-back, fun, and charismatic guy."

