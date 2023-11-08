Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is all anyone can talk about these days -- even at the 2023 CMA Awards!

After Jelly Roll kicked off Wednesday's show with a spectacular opening number, the night's hosts -- Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning -- took the stage for a fun introductory monologue that showed off their fun, hosting chemistry.

"We are back!" declared Manning -- who previously co-hosted last year's CMAs with Bryan. "And you know what that means!"

"Yup, Travis and Taylor weren't available," Bryan quipped, eliciting laughs and cheers from the audience.

"Luke, you know the difference between Taylor Swift and the New York Jets?" Manning asked.

"Uh, Taylor can sell out a stadium?" Bryan joked.

"You nailed it!" Manning shot back. "I had you do that punchline, so I wouldn't get in trouble."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

As for Swift, the songstress is currently in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she will be performing three shows back-to-back beginning Nov. 9 -- the first stop on the international leg of her Eras Tour.

It's also possible that Kelce plans to head to down there -- during the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week -- to watch her perform.

A source previously told ET, "Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her."

As for this year's CMA Awards -- check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

