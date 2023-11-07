Flavor Flav is a bigger Swiftie than fans may realize! ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the hip-hop legend at the 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and he was wearing a 1989 cardigan that was gifted to him by Taylor Swift herself.

"I'm a Swiftie," Flavor Flav declared proudly. "You got to send her a pic of the fit," Smith said of the rapper's look.

When Smith shared that she too is a big fan of Swift's, Flavor Flav gave her an unbelievable memento.

"That's a Taylor Swift guitar pick for you," he said, handing over the trinket to a shocked Smith.

She later showed the pick to Sheryl Crow, who quipped, "I'll give you $300 for it right now!"

The 64-year-old rapper has been a big supporter of Swift this year. Before he attended one of her six concerts in Los Angeles this summer, the two were spotted taking a selfie together at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27.

And just last month, Flavor Flav attended the world premiere of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie in L.A.

He also shared on Instagram when he received his 1989 (Taylor's Version) gift box in October. "FLAVOR FLAV::: 1989 The number another summer (get down) Sound of the funky drummer Music hitting your heart ‘cause I know you got soul #1989taylorsversion," he wrote.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is available to stream on Disney+ and ABC, and a special featuring performance highlights and moments will debut on Jan. 1, 2024.

