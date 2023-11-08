Jelly Roll was joined by a very special guest on the CMA Awards stage! The 38-year-old opened the show with an epic performance of his hit song, "Need a Favor," and delighted fans when Wynonna Judd came out on stage mid-way through the track.

The audience, which included famous couples Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, sang, clapped and danced along as the duo wowed the crowd with their performance.

Jelly Roll and Judd hit all the right notes, as they sang side-by-side, with the country legend holding onto the singer's arm throughout their performance.

During rehearsals for the ceremony, Jelly Roll, the most nominated male performer at this year's CMA Awards, told ET that "there's no greater honor" than opening the show.

"I would pray that one day I could be a fly on the wall and look back in history in that boardroom, and I just want to know who suggested it, right? 'Cause somebody had to sit around a big table of important people and go, 'I think Jelly Roll should open the show,'" he said. "Whoever did it, I just want to kiss them on the mouth."

He also teased a surprise guest, saying, "I'll have a special guest. I'm not telling nobody who it is."

Jelly Roll will also close this year's show, as he teams up with K. Michelle to pay tribute to mother-daughter duo The Judds with "Love Can Build a Bridge." The performance will follow Naomi Judd's April 2022 death.

"The first thing I said was, 'I won't do this without Wynonna's blessing. Even before I did the song or recording. I called Wynonna," Jelly Roll told ET on Wednesday's red carpet in Nashville. "I have an immense amount of respect for Wynonna, I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. And she said, 'Not only do I want you to do it. I want you to do it big!'"

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check here for the full list of the night's big winners!

