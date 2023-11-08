Jelly Roll is having a great time making some new friends at the 2023 CMA Awards!

The "Save Me" artist was all smiles as he walked the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about getting to befriend Post Malone.

"Yes, I just seen him! I got to meet the coolest dude ever," Jelly Roll marveled. "He's just like you see, man."

Back in May, Malone was asked about whether or not he'd be interested in making a country album in the future, to which the artist said he was just waiting for when he felt the time was right.

Almost immediately, Jelly Roll took to Twitter to suggest a collaboration -- and now, a few months later, it seems like the pair have connected.

"I watched him on Joe Rogan twice, so I feel like I know him because I listened to him talk for 10 hours," Jelly Roll explained. "But he's an incredible guy, man. A sweet spirit."

According to the Whittsitt Chapel artist, Malone "reached out and said he wanted to hook up, and we hooked up."

"Now, I also gotta speak to Zach Bryan, who I'm hoping to see around here somewhere," he added. "I'm making friends!"

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jelly Roll is the most nominated male performer at this year's CMA Awards, and he's also going to be hitting the stage twice, first with a performance to open the show, and then as part of a tribute to The Judds.

"The first thing I said was, 'I won't do this without Wynonna's blessing,'" he explained. "Even before I did the song or recording. I called Wynonna."

"I have an immense amount of respect for Wynonna, I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna," he added. "And she said, 'Not only do I want you to do it. I want you to do it big!'"

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check here for the full list of the night's big winners!

