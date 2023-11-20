Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are facing off for the first time since the Super Bowl in a matchup football fans are lovingly referring to as The Kelce Bowl.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs took to the field to go head-to-head with Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

There were a lot of questions going into the big game, including who would their mom, Donna Kelce, be rooting for when it came time to pick a side.

As it turns out -- perhaps because the showdown went down in KC -- Donna was seen in the suite rocking the Chiefs' white, red and gold gear.

Meanwhile, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, opted to sit in the stands to root for her husband, instead of sharing the suite -- possibly due, in part to her supporting the away team.

Although Kylie told Spectrum News on Sunday, "I will be in the stands. I'm a stands girl -- I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium."

"I am just hoping that we have enough people in the stadium saying 'Go Birds' that we will get my husband's first win against the Kansas City Chiefs in his career," she added. "He is 13 years in. We're due, I think. Sorry guys."

Fans took to social media throughout the game to share clips of big moments from the game, and it seems that Jason was certainly fired up and looking to make an impact.

In every previous match-up between Travis's Chiefs and Jason's Eagles, the Chiefs have pulled off a win. Eagle fans across the country are hoping Monday's game manages to finally buck that trend.

The last time they faced off was at this year's Super Bowl in February, when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

