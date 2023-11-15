Travis Kelce Writes and Records a Holiday Song With Brother Jason

Look what you made him do! Travis Kelce is showing off his pipes in a collaboration with Jason Kelce for the Christmas track, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sure can sing and keep a beat.

The sweet track -- off the Philadelphia Eagles' A Philly Special Christmas Special album -- is a remake of "Fairytale of New York" from Celtic punk band The Pogues' 1987 tale of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas Eve sleeping off a bender in the drunk tank. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the track was worked on and recorded before the Travis-Taylor Swift dating rumors began. The outlet reports the album's producers headed to Kansas City in August to record with Travis.

The remake features lyrics rewritten by Travis and Jason, who tell the "tale of two brothers whose love for each other withstands the test of time."

In a video shared by Jason on social media, Jason can be seen giving Travis a holler to see if he'd be interested in collaborating with him on the track. Travis is all in, and they quickly get to work. Then, in the middle of rehearsing his lyrics, Jason can be seen getting choked up while singing his part.

Some of the lyrics include, "JASON: You took my dreams from me / When mom first had you / TRAVIS: I kept them with me, Jas / I put them with my own / Can't make it all alone."

The video later cuts to Travis in the booth and in front of the mic belting out his part, and it's a pretty impressive performance.

This is the second year the Eagles have put out a Christmas album, whose collaborators also include Jason's teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. According to the album's website, the trio "wanted to do something extra special for this holiday season. So we got the gang back together, invited a few more friends to the party, and what happened next was magical -- we were inspired to put on the greatest Christmas show in the history of Philadelphia! And so A Philly Special Christmas Special was born!"

The album's Instagram account also dropped a claymation version of the brothers belting out the tune, which is available now. And all proceeds from vinyl sales will benefit local charities in Philadelphia.

After announcing the track on social media, Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, took to Instagram and shared a photo of her sons as young boys enjoying Christmas with their pooch.

The brothers, of course, are used to working together. They're co-hosts of the popular podcast, New Heights, and in the latest episode, Travis shared why Taylor wasn't happy about having to postpone Friday's show of her Eras Tour.

"She wasn't too happy about it," he said of Taylor's decision to push Friday's show to Sunday. "She kinda prides herself on performing through weather or rain and things like that, but when it's unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you gotta do what you gotta do."

The group made the best of their experience, enjoying "good food" together including empanadas and steak.

He explained, "We didn't want to just go have a blast throughout the city like we didn't care about the show, so we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves."

