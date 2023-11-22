Travis Kelce has much to be thankful for this year, but his upcoming Thanksgiving plans sound a bit lonely.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the holiday during Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here," Travis admitted, hinting at a low-key night without Taylor Swift.

Travis' Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. For her part, Taylor is set to wrap up the Brazil leg of her Eras tour in São Paulo with three nights of shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Getty

"You don't have anybody there?" Jason asked on the podcast, inquiring about the whereabouts of Travis' friend and personal chef, Kumar Ferguson.

"I don't know," Travis said. "He might be going back to hang out with his family, so, we'll see."

Jason then invited Travis to join his family -- which includes wife Kylie and daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliott, 2, and Bennett, who will be 9 months old on Thanksgiving -- in their festivities.

"If you wanna make a quick trip, you're welcome to come to the house," Jason offered. "We'll have plenty of food."

"Thanks, man," Travis replied, teasing, "That's exactly what I wanted to do this week."

Once Taylor takes her final bow in Brazil on Sunday, she'll enjoy a two-month hiatus from touring before picking things back up in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 7.

A source recently told ET that "the couple is planning to spend more time together" throughout December and January.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

RELATED CONTENT: