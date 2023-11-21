The Philadelphia Eagles are basking in their victory with a touch of flair!

On Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the NFL team triumphed over the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 21-17 in a highly anticipated rematch of this year's Super Bowl.

To commemorate the win, the Eagles took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an image of a vibrant green-and-white friendship bracelet proudly displaying the words, "EAGLES WIN." The caption read, "In our winning era."

This celebratory gesture was a playful nod to the well-known friendship bracelets associated with Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. In July, the 34-year-old Chiefs tight end revealed on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was unable to give 33-year-old Taylor a personalized bracelet during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

"I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis lamented, humorously expressing that he was "a little butthurt" about the missed opportunity.

The Eagles continued to poke fun at Travis with a meme that showed the brothers in their uniforms with a text that read, "ONE OF THESE GUYS IS A FINALIST FOR SEXIEST MAN ALIVE AND THE OTHER IS DATING AN EAGLES FAN."

Jason is one of People's Sexiest Men Alive this year, while Taylor has been known to cheer on the Eagles before getting together with Travis. The team captioned their Instagram post, "Sorry we had to 🙃."

ESPN also posted a photo of the Kelce brothers exchanging jerseys with the caption, "Karma is the guy on the Eagles" 🦅." Travis was giving an Eagles jersey with "Karma" on the back of it, which is a nod to one of Taylor's songs.

Back in October, Travis' teammates had a little fun with the hype around the athlete and singer's romance, exchanging friendship bracelets and capturing the moment in a TikTok video where Travis playfully remarked, "I know what these are all about."

Taylor had made her presence felt earlier in September when she was spotted at a Chiefs game, enjoying the company of Travis' friends and family.

Adding a touch of glamour to the unfolding romance, Taylor returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22, donning a beaded bracelet featuring Travis' jersey number, 87. Paired with a gold Cartier Juste un Clou necklace and a vintage 1990 sweatshirt from the brand Ellie Mae Vintage, Taylor showcased her signature style.

Travis later shared the beginnings of their romance in an interview with WSJ. Magazine’s December/January issue, revealing that Taylor's cousins played Cupid during her concert at Arrowhead Stadium, and took photos in front of his locker.

