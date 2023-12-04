Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are beginning to get into the holiday spirit!

On Friday, the pair was spotted at a pop-up bar called Miracle in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party, and they mingled with Travis' teammates and their spouses.

"Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, and Blake and Lyndsay Bell all enjoyed a night out at Miracle Pop Up Bar in Kansas City on Friday night," an onlooker confirmed to ET. "They were in a semi-private area of the venue and all enjoyed a great evening."

Photos posted online by fan accounts for the 33-year-old singer appear to show Taylor in a sweater with a squirrel on it. Rumors online indicate that 34-year-old Travis was also wearing an identical sweater. If true, the squirrel sweaters may be a nod to Travis' resurfaced tweets about the woodland animal.

For their part, the Mahomes wore matching reindeer onesies, which 28-year-old Brittany showed off in an Instagram post on Saturday evening.

As for Blake and Lyndsay, they chose to don matching Christmas tree onesies for their festive apparel.

On Sunday, Taylor showed up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to cheer on the Chiefs as they took on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Once again, the "Lover" singer was spotted with Brittany as they walked into the stadium before kick-off and then were spotted once again in a box above the field.

The two women color-coordinated their outfits, with Taylor sporting an all-black look with a long red coat while Brittany wore a red top, black pants and a varsity Chiefs jacket for the snowy game.

Last week, ET reported that Taylor -- during her two-month hiatus from her record-breaking Eras Tour -- is planning to spend quality time in Kansas City with Travis.

Taylor's private jet touched down in Kansas City on Wednesday, the home turf of her beau, marking the beginning of what sources say will be an extended stay.

"Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring," a source told ET. "They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere," the source continued.

