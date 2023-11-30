Kylie Kelce is embracing her in-laws. The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is lending her voice to a new special about her brother-in-law, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

Kylie, a former college athlete, was interviewed by ABC News at a kids field hockey clinic she hosted in Kansas City ahead of the brothers' NFL matchup earlier this month. During the sit-down, she opened up about her experience marrying into the Kelce family.

"I was on the outside at the beginning because I married in," she said. "And the most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms."

Kylie tied the knot with Jason in 2018. Together, they are parents to three daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months.

"They're a pretty small family, so it is a little bit of an adjustment," she said of the Kelce crew. "But it feels so warm and inviting like, I think, a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is."

ESPN's Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters also speaks to the siblings' personalities, calling them "the most real, down to earth, fun-loving, completely different guys that you ever want to meet."

Travis and Jason's mother, Donna Kelce, has become something of a celebrity herself among both football fans and Swifties. During her own interview for the special, she was asked whether she ever could have imagined herself becoming so famous.

"Not without them, that's for sure," she said of her sons. "I think it's just one of those things in life that just, somehow things happen and then exponentially they just grow and this year has been just one week after another after another and it just seems like it's never gonna stop."

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce - The Pop Star & the NFL Player from "IMPACT" by Nightline is streaming now on Hulu.

The Kelce family has seen a steady rise in popularity as both Jason and Travis made their respective names in professional football. For his part, Jason recently starred in a Prime documentary, Kelce, about his 2022-2023 season that culminated with a historic Super Bowl face-off against his brother.

Travis, of course, appeared in Kelce, as well as the Netflix doc Quarterback about his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and their team's 2022-2023 season. Travis also enjoyed a turn hosting Saturday Night Live in March.

Now, more eyes than ever are fixed on the Kelces amid Travis' high-profile relationship with Taylor.

A source told ET on Wednesday, "Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis' house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

"They're both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere," the source added.

