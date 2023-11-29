Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole is offering up some useful advice when it comes to the "tough" topic of losing friends after she unfollowed longtime friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

On Wednesday, the fitness guru, 31, took to Instagram for a Q&A with her 755,000 followers, which is when one fan asked her how she deals with the loss of friendships.

"Friendship break ups are tough. But it's apart of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season," she wrote.

"Give yourself time and permission to grieve - because losing that bond can be heartbreaking. But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have," Kayla continued in an Instagram Story.

She went on to offer up that the best advice she could give is to "shift your focus" from what has been lost to what is to come: "the new friendships you will forge in time."

The sage and sound words come just weeks after she provided an explanation for her highly-publicized decision to unfollow her former close friends.

"I still love my KC people and my KC community so much," Kayla said in October. "But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

While Kayla said that she didn't want to get wrapped up in Kelce's current relationship with superstar Taylor Swift, she did clarify that she felt the need to clear the air when it comes to the Mahomes situation.

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people," Nicole told the outlet. "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

During Wednesday's Instagram Q&A, another fan -- without mentioning Kelce or Swift -- asked the influencer how she "tunes out the noise."

"The 'noise' never comes from anyone who has more. More love. More joy. More peace," Kayla wrote in an Instagram Story.

The response was accompanied by a picture of a beach with white sand -- which she explained by writing, "traveling is one of my favorite escapes. (Although my therapist mistakenly views this as avoidance.)"

"Misery loves company. 'Hate' is a projection of an individual's self worth. I do not have to receive or entertain it," she continued. "Also asking myself 'will this matter to me in months from now.' The answer is always NO."

