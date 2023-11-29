Travis Kelce is grateful for Taylor Swift's subtle support. As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently hit another career milestone, the "Karma" songstress threw a double-tap on a celebratory social media post in his honor.

The Kansas City Chiefs shared an image of Travis on Instagram Monday, acknowledging his success as the fastest tight end to 11,000 receiving yards and the only player in franchise history to do it. Fans were quick to notice that Taylor was among those who "liked" the image.

"Thanks, Tay, I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting," Travis said on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast after humbly acknowledging that the statistic itself was somewhat superfluous.

"We don't need to say congrats every time I get to a whole number," he noted.

It was Travis' brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who first mentioned the singer's reaction to the Instagram post.

After thanking Taylor, Travis then offered a nervous laugh and threw it back to Jason, "What's this next question?"

Things only devolved from there, with Jason issuing a nonsensical follow-up about whether Taylor has "always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?"

"I'm not sure that's a good question," Travis zinged. "Maybe. I don't know. I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not. Have to ask her."

The light-hearted exchange concluded with a big laugh from Jason before moving on to the next topic, recapping the players' respective NFL games over the weekend.

Later, Jason read a post from X (formerly known as Twitter) in which a fan shared that Travis had sweetly given his glove to her young daughter following his most recent game. Her post concluded with "#Swifties."

"I had no idea she was a Swiftie," Travis said. "I might have, you know, assumed that she was Swiftie."

Jason chimed in with, "Let's be honest, who's not a Swiftie at this point?"

"I mean, touché," Travis said.

"It was cool, you know, after the game I always try and give a souvenir to a little one and those two little ones, the young boy next to her, were just screaming their tails off trying to get my attention," he added. "That's always one of the gratifying things after a win is being able to celebrate it with the fans and the kids and everything."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs signs autographs after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Candice Ward/Getty Images

The Swifties have been loudly and proudly showing their support for Travis, 34, at his recent games, showing off clever signs from the stands.

Ahead of his matchup against Jason's Eagles on Nov. 20, Travis was seen smiling and waving at a fan holding a poster that read "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." The line is a direct reference to a lyric change that Taylor, 33, pulled off at one of the Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when Travis was present.

Getty/TikTok/ESPN

On Sunday, as Travis' Chiefs scored a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, Swift was performing her final Eras Tour show of 2023 in Brazil. The next day, her private plane touched down in Kansas City for a visit with Travis.

The pop superstar, who will celebrate her 34th birthday on Dec. 13, is set to enjoy a two-month hiatus before kicking off the next leg of her tour on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

A source recently told ET that "the couple is planning to spend more time together" throughout December and January.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

