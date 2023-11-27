Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday with a fun present for her Swifties. As the pop star gears up to ring in her 34th birthday on Dec. 13, she has announced that an extended version of her Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent on demand.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she shared on Monday. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, Dec. 13."

In sharing the news, Swift posted a never-before-seen video clip of her on stage singing "Wildest Dreams."

On Sunday, Swift wrapped her final Eras Tour show of the year in São Paulo, Brazil. The superstar will now enjoy a two-month break to enjoy her birthday on Dec. 13, and the holiday season. A source recently told ET that Swift also plans to "spend more time" with her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during her touring hiatus.

The Eras Tour is set to resume on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

ET was inside the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Hollywood premiere last month, where the songstress enjoyed her own show from the audiences' POV. Swift spent the night singing and dancing along, doing the clap to "You Belong With Me," joining the crowd's "1, 2, 3 LGB" chant during "Delicate", and screaming "f**k the patriarchy" during "All Too Well." Swift cuddled up to Keleigh Teller -- wife to Miles Teller, who starred in her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video -- while watching "Champagne Problems" and was seen frequently noticing things and pointing them out to her friends and dancers throughout the show. She couldn't help but laugh at one point, cracking up while watching her infamous stage dive.

"I wanted to say thank you for wanting to spend your evening with us. This is, this is honestly pretty insane. This is a core memory for me," she told the crowd inside the theater.

"This tour, let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this. I can't believe music is my career," she gushed. "That's crazy to me, like, I've always loved it. I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. So I want to say, I have friends in this room. I have my amazing backup vocalists in this room, yeah! And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you."

Swift continued, "How much you cared about it, like, that was absolutely everything. So I think that you'll see, you absolutely are main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical. That's what made it different than anything I've done in my life. Like, attention to detail. Your preparation. Your passion. Your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us. It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything. The way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have."

