Kylie Kelce is setting the record straight on a recent comment about the massive amount of public "attention" her family has received in recent months.

During an interview with reporters earlier this month in Kansas City, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce responded to a question about being in the spotlight -- seemingly a reference to Jason's brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

"Your family's been getting a lot of attention over the last couple of months, how has that switch flipped for you? How is it feeling?" the reporter asked.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie -- who was promoting her kids' field hockey clinic, "Stick With KC" -- replied. "I was a communication major in college, I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter. But at the end of the day if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

She also shared that she wouldn't be sitting in her brother-in-law's suite for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game that weekend.

"I'm a stands girl," she explained. "I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium. Travis has a lot of people that come to games, appropriately so, everyone loves to support him but it means that it's a tight squeeze in there. Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room's rooting against you."

In the end, Jason earned his first NFL win against his brother's team as the Eagles beat the Chiefs 21-17 on Nov. 20. It's also worth noting that Taylor was not in attendance for the game, as she was in Brazil to perform a rescheduled Eras Tour show.

As Kylie's interview made its way around the internet, the mother of three found herself compelled to shut down one headline that proclaimed she was "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight."

"Go watch that interview," she urged her followers on TikTok. "I said it's not my cup of tea to be, like, have attention on me."

She continued, pointing at the headline, "I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You are reachin', you're reachin', you're reachin'."

She didn't mince words with the conclusion of her video, declaring, "I'm gonna tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F**k around and find out."

While Kylie made clear her objection to the headline, she did not offer any thoughts on Travis and Taylor's romance.

Jason, meanwhile, has spoken out about his support of Travis' new love. In a heartfelt moment of brotherly love on the duo's podcast, New Heights, Jason said that "it was a lot of fun" seeing Travis' whirlwind weekend with Taylor in Argentina unfold on social media. At the time, Taylor notably changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to reference her new beau and was seen hugging and kissing him as she ran offstage at the end of her set.

"It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face," Jason said. "So I'm glad that you enjoyed it, Travis."

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, recently told WSJ. Magazine that Travis is "happier than I've seen him in a long time."

She cheekily added, "God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

For her part, Kylie has recently leveraged her own popularity by auctioning off an autographed Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket, earning $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. She and Jason, who married in 2018, are parents to three daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months -- and share two Irish Wolfhounds -- Winnie and Baloo.

As for Jason's recent inclusion as one of People's Sexiest Men Alive, Kylie gushed in her interview, "I've known this the whole time! This is not news to me."

She sweetly added, "At the end of the day, he's still tucking in toddlers at the end of the night and getting called in for kid duty."

Family is everything for Travis, who recently said that their respective familial bonds is something that he and Taylor connected over.

"Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he told WSJ. Magazine. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

