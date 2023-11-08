Jason Kelce reacted with a little self-deprecation after learning he was a finalist for People's Sexiest Man Alive honor.

The Philadelphia Eagles star subtweeted a photo of him being named a finalist -- alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Pedro Pascal, Usher and Jamie Foxx. Jason, not usually a man of few words, expressed his feelings with an old adage.

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder..." he tweeted.

The honor ultimately went to Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey.

The old adage, of course, means that the perception of beauty is subjective. But then again, someone once said perception is reality.

While Jason took the opportunity to poke a little fun at himself, his fans were there to lift him high up. One fan tweeted a video of Jason and added, "And I beholding it." Another fan wrote, "this guy mad sexy!"

But at least one fan reserved their adulation for Jason's wife, Kylie. The fan tweeted, "If I'm buying any stock it is Kylie Kelce."

No kidding.

Kylie even modeled one of the new Kelly Green Starter jackets that was auctioned off for the Eagles Autism Foundation, which she and Jason do a lot of work for.

Then there's Jason's brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who will soon launch a clothing collection in collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis has style, not to mention the lady in his life right now.

Y'know, the one with the cardigan sweaters.

