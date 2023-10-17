Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce took a break from their hectic football schedules to enjoy a Monday night baseball game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where they were spotted cheering on the Phillies as they faced off against the Diamondbacks, sans Taylor Swift.

The dynamic duo, both known for their impressive athletic careers in the NFL, were seen sipping beers and soaking up the atmosphere as they watched the exciting baseball action. The Kelce brothers brought their high-energy enthusiasm to the stands, echoing the fervor of the passionate Phillies' fans.

In a video posted to MLB's Twitter account, Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles' center, declared, “Hey, it’s Red October, baby! Philly season is here, and we're dominating tonight.” He then turned to his brother, Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end, and asked, "What do you think of Citizens Bank right now?"

Travis responded with a beaming smile, "I mean, this place is rocking!" Their presence and animated cheers undoubtedly added to the electric atmosphere in the stadium.

Notably, the Kelce brothers' appearance at the game followed a whirlwind weekend for Travis, who made headlines for his time spent with Taylor. The NFL star and the GRAMMY-winning artist were seen stepping out together for dinner at Nobu in New York City, where they were spotted holding hands for the first time, marking a significant development in their relationship.

Taylor and Travis also made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live, where they playfully poked fun at the excessive coverage of their relationship during Travis' games. The couple seemed to be enjoying their newfound romance, with eyewitnesses at the show's season 49 premiere after-party saying, "Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other. They kissed throughout the evening."

The next night, the couple was seen leaving the Waverly Inn in New York City hand-in-hand after yet another romantic date. Despite the attention their relationship has garnered, Taylor has remained tight-lipped about their romance, while Travis expressed his happiness, stating that he feels "on top of the world."

