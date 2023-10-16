October has truly been an incredible month for Taylor Swift fans.

The Eras Tour movie broke box office records on its opening weekend, 1989 Taylor's Versions is just days away and the pop star is inspiring our fall fashion moodboards with plenty of cute outfits while out and about in New York City.

While holding hands in New York City last night with reported new beau Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wore a sheer mesh top from Jean Paul Gaultier paired with a black leather mini skirt and combat boots.

The singer has consistently delivered on street-style looks over the last few months, and we're not surprised to see her rocking one of our favorite trends of the season. Her exact style — which you can shop here — is almost sold out, but the dress version of her floral shirt is available now on Mytheresa.

For a more affordable alternative to Swift's sheer top, check out these similar pieces from Free People and Anthropologie.

Last night's look isn't the only Taylor Swift street-style moment we've been treated to this week. On Saturday, October 14, the pop star made a surprise Saturday Night Live cameo and was photographed again hand-in-hand with Kelce — but the football player wasn't the only exciting thing on her arm. Swift carried an under-$350 leather shoulder bag from Aupen, and her exact style is still in stock.

Shop More Taylor Swift Street Style Looks

While strolling through the storied West Village this summer, the pop star sported a corset top from Free People, and you can shop her exact piece for just $58. The 'Melanie Top' is still in stock in most sizes, so act fast to secure this bustier tank for your summer wardrobe.

We're not sure if Swift was walking Cornelia Street again, but she styled the corset top with a pair of black denim shorts, sold-out Reformation slingback loafers and Stella McCartney sunglasses — also sold out.

Clearly, the singer has a penchant for Free People: while entering Electric Lady Studios (new rerecording on the horizon?), Swift wore a denim mini skort from Free People.

Gotham/GC Images

Giving the illusion of a skirt in the front with shorts in the back, she paired the late '90s/early 2000s-inspired piece with a white eyelet blouse, raffia handbag and brown leather sandals from G.H. Bass. Right now, you can shop her exact skirt from Free People for just $88.

Swift opts for a summery light blue wash — which you can pre-order at Revolve in most sizes — but the skirt also comes in a medium wash, black or white. Like everything the pop star wears, this skirt is already selling out quickly, so be sure to get your hands on the Swift-approved summer wardrobe staple.

For even more Taylor Swift street style looks to rock this summer, check out her go-to crossover jeans, timeless square sunglasses and affordable platform heels.

