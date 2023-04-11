We Found Taylor Swift's Shoes — And They're Available on Amazon

Taylor Swift is enjoying the single life after her breakup with her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn.

Swift was seen enjoying dinner in NYC Monday night with actress Margaret Qualley and musician/producer Jack Antonoff. Social media went wild as photos of the "Lavendar Haze" singer began to circulate. While the best part about this is it seems Swift is out having a great time with buds, we zeroed in on her outfit. (Hey, it's what we do!) Looking stunning as always, Swift wore casual denim jeans and a black off-the-shoulder v-neck top elevated with a dazzling silver bag and black chunky heels.

Taylor out to dinner in NYC with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley tonight! pic.twitter.com/fjpVAIEXmH — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 11, 2023

We are living for this effortless, but totally elegant outfit that Swift put together for her return to single life. While we haven't tracked down the exact blouse and jeans (yet), we've found her super adorable shoes. The best part? They're available at the down-to-earth online retailer, Amazon.

Along with the black pumps like Swift wore, you can get these vintage-inspired designer shoes in nine other glam colors.

