Global superstar Taylor Swift has no shortage of fans and, chances are, you have a few Swifties on your holiday gift list this year.

At the risk of becoming the anti-hero, you might think gifting some of the iconic singer-songwriter's music will suffice. On the contrary! While getting them her latest album, Midnights, on vinyl is a stellar gift, they've likely already downloaded everything else (including the recent re-recordings). In lieu of getting the Swiftie in your life tickets to The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift merch is a good option unless, again, they already have something from every tour. There's the fearless advice-giving book, Be More Taylor, but if it's already in their library, what's a savvy gift-giver to do?

Don't feel like you're on your own here. We've found several out-of-the-ordinary gift options inspired by the singer that they haven't come across yet. Whether they've been a fan since Taylor's original self-titled album back in 2006 or more of a late adopter who started humming along to Reputation, there's a Taylor Swift fan gift out there to enchant everyone beyond their wildest dreams.

Below, shop ET's top picks for holiday gifts that are sure to please the biggest Taylor Swift fans.

The Eras Tour Sweatshirt Amazon The Eras Tour Sweatshirt While The Eras Tour won't officially start until next year, you can already buy merch like this adorable sweatshirt. You can even pick from over 10 different sweatshirt colors when customizing your purchase. $45 Shop Now

BrownDoorBoutique Midnights Clock Etsy BrownDoorBoutique Midnights Clock It looks just like the new Midnights album vinyl, but it's actually a stylish wall clock that will look great in any home. It comes in four gorgeous colors to choose from. $40 $34 Shop Now

Pat McGrath The 'Taylor-Made' Kit Pat McGrath Pat McGrath The 'Taylor-Made' Kit Made specifically for the Midnights release, this curated kit has a gorgeous eyeshadow palette and eyeliner. The best part is that you get two lip pencils and a lip gloss to recreate Taylor's signature red lip. $220 Shop Now

Glory Unlimited Reputation Snake Ring Etsy Glory Unlimited Reputation Snake Ring Similar to a ring Taylor wore during her Reputation album days, this snake jewelry is unexpected and edgy. Your friend will love it because it will remind them of the singer without being too obvious. $70 Shop Now

Tobgbe Album-Inspired Makeup Bag Amazon Tobgbe Album-Inspired Makeup Bag See Taylor in all her fierceness with this cute bag showcasing her most iconic looks. The canvas bag can be used to hold all kinds of items making it a useful gift for anyone. $16 Shop Now

Merry Swift-mas Christmas Card Amazon Merry Swift-mas Christmas Card You can support small businesses when buying this Taylor Swift card from Amazon Handmade. The card, which pairs well with a gift card, says, "I couldn't get you Taylor Swift so this card will have to do." $7 Shop Now

Getaway Car Wall Poster Amazon Getaway Car Wall Poster Getaway Car is a hit song on Taylor's 2017 acclaimed album Reputation. This adorable pink poster with a vintage car gives a nod to the popular tune. $15 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

14 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Wife Even If She Already Has Everything

17 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Wife Even If She Already Has Everything

11 lululemon Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Keep Them for Yourself

Oprah's 15 Favorite Gifts Under $100 That Will Arrive Before Christmas

20 Cute and Cozy Pajamas to Wear for Christmas and Hanukkah

33 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

Save 25% on City Beauty Makeup and Skincare With ET-Exclusive Code

Shop Reformation’s Pre-Winter Sale for Sustainable Fashion Essentials