We Don't Know About You, But We're Feeling These 22 Taylor Swift-Inspired Gifts For Ultimate Fans
Global superstar Taylor Swift has no shortage of fans and, chances are, you have a few Swifties on your holiday gift list this year.
At the risk of becoming the anti-hero, you might think gifting some of the iconic singer-songwriter's music will suffice. On the contrary! While getting them her latest album, Midnights, on vinyl is a stellar gift, they've likely already downloaded everything else (including the recent re-recordings). In lieu of getting the Swiftie in your life tickets to The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift merch is a good option unless, again, they already have something from every tour. There's the fearless advice-giving book, Be More Taylor, but if it's already in their library, what's a savvy gift-giver to do?
Don't feel like you're on your own here. We've found several out-of-the-ordinary gift options inspired by the singer that they haven't come across yet. Whether they've been a fan since Taylor's original self-titled album back in 2006 or more of a late adopter who started humming along to Reputation, there's a Taylor Swift fan gift out there to enchant everyone beyond their wildest dreams.
Below, shop ET's top picks for holiday gifts that are sure to please the biggest Taylor Swift fans.
While The Eras Tour won't officially start until next year, you can already buy merch like this adorable sweatshirt. You can even pick from over 10 different sweatshirt colors when customizing your purchase.
Beyond the superior sound quality, Taylor's latest album Midnights has a vinyl that is a beautiful shade of greenish blue.
It looks just like the new Midnights album vinyl, but it's actually a stylish wall clock that will look great in any home. It comes in four gorgeous colors to choose from.
Using a lyric from the Folklore album, this jewelry dish is not only useful, but it's also sleek and elegant.
Made specifically for the Midnights release, this curated kit has a gorgeous eyeshadow palette and eyeliner. The best part is that you get two lip pencils and a lip gloss to recreate Taylor's signature red lip.
This Anti-Hero tee is available in more than 15 colors all with different colors of text.
Similar to a ring Taylor wore during her Reputation album days, this snake jewelry is unexpected and edgy. Your friend will love it because it will remind them of the singer without being too obvious.
If your Taylor Swift fan is a bookworm who likes having coffee all alone, they'll adore this cute mug.
Match Taylor's look in the 22 music video by wearing these oversized red heart-shaped sunglasses. Their small size makes a great stocking stuffer.
See Taylor in all her fierceness with this cute bag showcasing her most iconic looks. The canvas bag can be used to hold all kinds of items making it a useful gift for anyone.
You can support small businesses when buying this Taylor Swift card from Amazon Handmade. The card, which pairs well with a gift card, says, "I couldn't get you Taylor Swift so this card will have to do."
Getaway Car is a hit song on Taylor's 2017 acclaimed album Reputation. This adorable pink poster with a vintage car gives a nod to the popular tune.
On this calendar, every month has a popular Taylor Swift lyric paired with a vibrant and fun graphic. Practical and cute? That's style.
We all heard about the Ticketmaster debacle for Taylor's Era tour where most fans were unable to purchase their eagerly awaited tickets. If your loved one has a sense of humor they will get a kick out of this wooden ornament that has Ticketmaster Ruined My Swiftmas inscribed on it.
Taylor Swift loves her red wine. If your Swiftie pal does as well, gift this curated red wine flight of six wines.
If you're going to get them wine, they'll need a glass to drink it from. Consider this stemless wine glass featuring catchy lyrics from her latest album.
Taylor has made it no secret she loves fall and pumpkin flavors as seen in an older TikTok. We think she would be a huge fan of the Basic candle from Anecdote Candles that smells like "pumpkin spiced lattes and cable knit sweaters." And a cable knit sweater is basically a cardigan (under someone's bed).
The lyrics from Taylor's Lover album work perfectly on a welcome mat: This is our place, we make the rules.
Swifties will be delighted at the Snow on the Beach reference when they see this cute t-shirt.
This cardigan, identical to the one Taylor wears in her Cardigan music video, is available on Etsy.
A short read at 64 pages, Be More Taylor gives advice on how to gain the same confidence seen in the legendary singer.
Only Taylor super fans will get the reference on this keychain.
